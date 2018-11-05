After killing of 5 people in Assam’s Tinsukia, Sadiya SP shifted

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

The state administration transferred Sadiya superintendent of Police, Prasanta Sagar Changmai, on Monday.

Four days after five people were gunned down in Assam’s Tinsukia by unidentified gunmen, the state administration transferred Sadiya superintendent of Police, Prasanta Sagar Changmai, on Monday.

Changmai was transferred and posted as the commandant (CO) of the 24th Assam Police Battalion at Baksa, announced an official order.

Debojit Deuri, who was posted the commandant (CO) of the 24th Assam Police Battalion was posted as the new Sadiya Superintend of Police with immediate effect. Sadiya is a police district within Tinsukia.

An official order dated November 5, 2018 issued by the Home Department: Dispur, Guwahati read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Prasanta Sagar Changmai, IPS (SPS-2005), Superintendent of Police, Sadiya is transferred and posted as Commandant, 24th AP (IR) Bn, Charaimarai, Baksa vice Shri Debojit Deuri, APS, transferred, with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders. Shri Debojit Deuri, APS (DR-1995) Commandant, 24th AP (IR) Bn, Charaimarai, Baksa is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”

On Thursday late evening, as many as six unidentified gunmen reportedly dressed in camouflage fatigues picked up six youths from a shop near their house situated in Kherbari near the Dhola-Sadiya bridge within the Tinsukia district.

All the six youths were made to sit in a queue and were shot at. While one escaped unhurt after he fell unconscious, five others died at the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ananta Biswas (18), Shyamlal Biswas (60), Abhinash Biswas (21), Subal Das (62) and Dhananjay Namasudra (23).

The incident triggered a massive controversy after it came to light that the deceased belonged to the Bengali community and spoke the Bangla language. Trinamool Congress claimed that they were targeted for belonging to the Bengali community.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee immediately took to Twitter and wrote, “Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas and Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of recent NRC development?” claiming that the killings were an outcome of the NRC.

On Sunday, a four-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress visited the kin of the deceased in Tinsukia. The delegation was led by party Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien, Nadimul Haq, Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur and MLA Mahua Moitra.

The delegation announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the family of the deceased.

