After Odisha, KCR's whirlwind tour to enter Mamata Banerjee's bastion

Kolkata: In a bid to form a unified opposition in 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier on Sunday, KCR met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the possibility of forming a powerful alternative to both BJP and the Congress at the centre. The Telangana Chief Minister met his Odisha counterpart in Bhubaneshwar.

He is scheduled to visit the famous Konark Temple and Jagannadha Temple on Monday and leave for Kolkata later in the day, where he will call on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. After a meeting with the TCM chief, the Telangana Chief Minister will visit Kalimata Temple.

Following his Bengal visit, KCR will start for New Delhi where he will meet BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. He is expected to stay in the national capital for a couple of days during which the TRS chief will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will have meetings with some Union ministers and discuss state-related issues.

KCR, who led TRS to a landslide victory in Assembly elections in December, had earlier announced that he will focus on national politics to work for cobbling up an alternative to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

After the electoral victory on December 11, he had stated that a consortium of regional parties may emerge soon. The TRS chief, who plans to visit various states, has hired the special aircraft for one month.

