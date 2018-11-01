हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu meets Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi

Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to unite the opposition parties to take on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

After Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu meets Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi
ANI photo

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav in the national capital. On Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu had a telephonic conversation with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav who urged the TDP chief to form a united front along with the Congress.

Akhilesh had stressed the need for an alliance and to bring other parties under a single umbrella. He had also mentioned that it is the responsibility of all to protect the democracy in the country. Both the leaders had further discussed the contemporary political scenario and developments.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said, "We are coming together, to save the nation. We have to forget the past, now it is a democratic compulsion to unite. All opposition needs to be one."

Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to unite the opposition parties to take on the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

Earlier in the day, the TDP president met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in the national capital.

Naidu 'coincidentally' also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Rahul GandhiChandrababu NaiduMulayam Singh YadavDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close