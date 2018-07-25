हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

After Rahul Gandhi's hug to PM Modi, Congress holds 'free hug' campaign to 'spread love and remove hatred'

The 'free hug' campaign was organised at the Connaught Place on Tuesday during which the Congress workers hugged people on the street.

After Rahul Gandhi&#039;s hug to PM Modi, Congress holds &#039;free hug&#039; campaign to &#039;spread love and remove hatred&#039;

NEW DELHI: Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi surprised the whole nation by giving a warm hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a heated debate in Lok Sabha over the no-confidence motion against the NDA government, his party has come up with a 'free hug' campaign to 'remove hate and spread love'.

According to ANI, the Congress workers organised a 'free hug' campaign at the Connaught Place on Tuesday during which they hugged people on the street and spread the message of love.

The Congress workers held placards carrying slogan 'remove hatred, save the country'.

The party said that the 'free hug' campaign replicates the gesture of party chief Rahul Gandhi when he hugged PM Narendra Modi in Parliament during the debate over no-confidence in the Lok Sabha on July 20.

The Gandhi scion had virtually surprised everyone by giving an unexpected hug to the Prime Minister, seconds after completing his speech in the Lok Sabha during which he made a blistering attack on the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre over a host of issues.

Rahul, however, subjected himself to a barrage of attacks from the Treasury benches as he returned to his chair and winked while looking at a Congress colleague in the Lok Sabha.

While Rahul Gandhi's gesture was appreciated by many including his party leaders, others including BJP chided him for the drama and 'hugplomacy'.   

While the Mumbai unit of the party put up posters of Rahul Gandhi giving a hug to PM Modi, the ruling party ridiculed him for the camaraderie. The saffron party even threatened to bring a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for making false allegations against PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with the Rafale fighter jet deal.

BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena too praised Rahul Gandhi for stealing the show during the debate on the no-confidence motion against Modi government which was later defeated in the lower house.

A day later, mocking Rahul Gandhi, the PM said that the Congress chief can see nothing but Prime Minister's chair. Replying to this, Gandhi tweeted that he would tackle PM's hatred with love and compassion.

Tags:
Rahul Gandhifree hug campaignConnaught PlaceNarendra ModiBJPLok Sabha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close