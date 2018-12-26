After renewing efforts to form federal front, KCR meets PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who has renewed his efforts to form a powerful anti-BJP front, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in the national capital.

This was Rao's first meeting with PM Modi after the former won the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana.

Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/tLQYzo4ode — ANI (@ANI) 26 December 2018

According to media reports, it was a courtesy meeting between the two leaders. The TRS chief discussed a variety of issues with the Prime Minister, including the release of funds for 10 backward districts, setting up of a separate high court for Telangana, Kendriya Vidyalayas in new districts and an IIIT in Karimnagar district.

His meeting with PM Modi came a few days after he met his Odisha counterpart and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, also plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Interestingly, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday praised the efforts Telangana CM to stitch a federal front to counter BJP and Congress at the national level.

The SP supremo said that he would visit Hyderabad in the coming days to meet Rao.

He said he would meet Rao after January 6 in Hyderabad as he could not be in Delhi on December 25 and 26 as planned earlier.

The TRS chief had earlier planned to meet Akhilesh Yadav at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.