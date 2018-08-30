After revolt now a U-turn: Alagiri says ready to accept Stalin as leader, join DMK

CHENNAI: Expelled Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member MK Alagiri on Thursday said that he is ready to accept estranged brother MK Stalin as the leader. Alagiri said that he is ready to join to the party but Stalin is not ready to take him into the party fold. "We are ready to join with them (DMK), he (MK Stalin) is not ready to accept us," Alagiri said in Madurai.

The climb down of sorts comes two days after Stalin was appointed as the DMK chief. Alagiri had earlier also said that he wants to be a part of the DMK but Stalin is not letting him join the party. He had also threatened Stalin of 'consequences' if he is not included in the party. Revolting against his brother, Alagiri had said that he wants to join the party because he wants to save it.

"Earlier Kalaignar was there. Now we have to save the party and we want to join it. If they don't include us in the party, they will have to face the consequences," the expelled DMK leader had said last week.

Alagiri had attacked Stalin saying that he was not working despite being the working president of the party. He had also said that the next step that he will be taking will be decided after the rally on September 5 where functionaries from all districts will be consulted.

Soon after late DMK chief Karunanidhi's death, Alagiri had kicked up a storm by saying that the DMK cadres were with him. His statement was seen as an open challenge to Stalin before he was set to be appointed as the party chief.

However, despite Alagiri's revolt, Stalin was elected unopposed as the party chief as all the 65 district secretaries of the party proposed his name for the top post. Throughout the meeting of the DMK where Stalin was elevated, there was no mention of Alagiri. The party did not even care to give an official response to his claim of having the support of the DMK cadres.

A former minister, Alagiri was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party in January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.