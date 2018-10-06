हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After scoring deals with Russia, PM Narendra Modi turns focus back on crucial state rallies

The prime minister's visit comes close to the heels of Amit Shah's rally in Sikar on October 4.

After inking several successful agreements with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to focus on the crucial state rallies for wooing the people. PM Modi will address a rally on Saturday in Ajmer, Rajasthan, marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's yatra ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The prime minister's visit comes close to the heels of Amit Shah's rally in Sikar on October 4.

This visit would be the PM's second time in the state in a little over a week. He had come to Jodhpur on September 28 to attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference and to inaugurate Prakram Parv. 

The prime minister is scheduled to address the rally at 1 pm after reaching Ajmer from Jaipur and depart for Jaipur at 2.20 pm after the rally.

Raje, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini and other leaders reviewed on Friday the preparations for the rally to be held at Kayad Vishram Sthali on the outskirts of Ajmer where party leaders claimed nearly three lakh people would come.

"This will be a historic rally of the prime minister which will be participated by a large number of people," Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of Rajasthan Heritage Preservation and Promotion Authority, said. He said the party workers were "fully geared up and filled with enthusiasm" for the rally.

The rally marks the completion of Raje's yatra which she had begun from Rajsamand's Charbhujanath temple.

Ajmer District Collector Arti Dogra said the prime minister will arrive in a helicopter at Kayad Vishram Sthali from Jaipur.

Amin Pathan, the chairman of Ajmer Dargah Committee, said he has urged the members of the minority community to attend the Modi's rally in large numbers.

The state Primary and Secondary Education minister Vasudev Devnani, who represents Ajmer North assembly constituency, has been campaigning in the area and inviting people to attend the rally. "A large number of people will come to attend the PM's rally which is significant ahead of the polls," Devnani said.

Ajmer district has eight assembly constituencies and seven of them are represented by BJP MLAs while the Congress has one seat of Nasirabad.
The ruling party, which had lost the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency to Congress in bypolls held earlier this year, is trying to build a favourable atmosphere and mood among the voters by holding the rally of Modi, who had addressed an election rally in Ajmer in 2013 also.

The Congress had won the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba who is the son of former Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat. The seat went to bypoll after the then sitting MP Sanwar Lal Jat died due to cardiac arrest in 2017.

