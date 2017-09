Pradeep Jain murder case: Mumbai blasts case convict Riyaz Siddiqui gets life imprisonment

Mumbai: A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court sentenced Riyaz Ahmed Siddiqui to life imprisonment in builder Pradeep Jain murder.

Last week, Siddiqui received a sentence of 10 years after being convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

On September 1, a TADA court, presided over by judge Govind Sanap, held Siddique guilty of hatching a conspiracy to kill Pradeep Jain.

Jain, a city-based builder, was shot outside his Juhu Bungalow on March 7, 1995, after he allegedly refused to part with his huge property to underworld gangster Abu Salem.

Siddiqui later became an approver and denied his and gangster Abu Salem’s roles in the case later.