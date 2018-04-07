After Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweets on India-Pakistan relationship

NEW DELHI: Days after Shahid Afridi raked up the 'Kashmir issue', another former Pakistani cricketer has tweeted on India-Pakistan relationship. Shoaib Akhtar, the former fast bowler, on Saturday said that youth of both the countries need to stand up and ask authorities to sort out pending issues.

“Both side of youth need to stand up for India and Pak relationship and ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years. I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred,” tweeted Akhtar.

On Tuesday, Afridi wrote on Twitter: "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self -determination and independence. Wonder where are the UN and other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"

Later, he tweeted again, "We respect all. And this is an example of a sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris."

Tweets of both the former Pakistani cricket players comes just days after the Indian security forces killed 13 terrorists in Kashmir Valley in three different encounters. Three Indian Army jawans and four civilians were killed in the incident.

Several Indians, including cricketer Gautam Gambhir, trolled Afridi on Twitter for his posts. "What is there to say on Afridi's tweet on our Kashmir and UN. Afridi is only looking for UN which in his retarded dictionary means under nineteen - his age bracket. Afridi is celebrating a dismissal of a no ball," Gambhir tweeted.

Later, India skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev also attacked Afridi.

"As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure," Kohli told reporters.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said India doesn't need an "outsider" to advise on any issue. "We have got capable people to manage & run our country. No outsider needs to know or tell us what we need to do," said Tendulkar.

India's first World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev also took a dig at Afridi, saying: "Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people."