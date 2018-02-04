After Shias, Sunnis must now lend support to Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Giriraj Singh

MUMBAI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday expressed hope that the Sunnis too will now extend their support to the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, just as the Shiyas did.

The BJP leader from Bihar said that every Indian is a descendant of Ram and both the Hindus and the Muslims will build the temple in Ayodhya together.

The BJP leader was speaking at the inauguration of the 25th Rashtriya Kavi Sammelan in Thane.

"Shias gave their support for Ram Temple, Sunnis must lend their support too. Every Indian is descendant of Ram. Hindus & Muslims will come together to build the temple. If Ram Temple is not built in India where else will that be? Pakistan?" Singh said.

The Supreme Court began its final hearing in the centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on December 5, 2017. The case, which was back in the news recently after Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar's mediation, has the history that dates back to the 15th century.

In November, last year, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board had submitted before the Supreme Court a proposal for settlement of the decades-old dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, saying a temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque could be raised in Lucknow.

The mosque originally dates back to 1528.

It was built in Ayodhya by Mir Baqi – a commander of Mughal emperor Babur – from where it gets the name Babri Masjid.

However, a report by the Archaeological Survey of India suggested the existence of a 10th-century temple at the site.

In his address at the meeting, the minister also pointed out that the rising population is the major hindrance to country's development.

"I've been posting on social media every day. Rise in population is the biggest hindrance to development. In China, 11 children are born every minute & in India, the number is 29. 18% of world's population is in India," he added.

Singh further said, "UN said if this isn't brought under check, in future, 1 out of 10 people won't have access to potable water. So it's dangerous both to social harmony & development. Social harmony gets fractured wherever Hindu population drops."

(With agency inputs)