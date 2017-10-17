After Som's Taj Mahal remark, Azam Khan wants Rashtrapati Bhavan demolished

New Delhi: In what is fast becoming a week defined by controversial remarks by politicians, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan may have felt a little left behind. A day after BJP's Sangeet Som called Taj Mahal a blot on Indian culture, the former Uttar Pradesh minister described Rashtrapati Bhavan as a sign of slavery.

A politician known for his questionable views on a number of issues, Azam Khan told reporters on Tuesday that buildings and monuments constructed in India by past rulers should be razed. "Signs of slavery which reek of past rulers should be erased. I had said even in the past that why not Parliament, why not Qutub Minar, why not Rashtrapati Bhavan, why not Lal Qila and why not Taj Mahal?" he said.

Azam Khan's statement closely follows BJP MLAs remarks about Taj Mahal being built by a traitor. "Many people were disappointed that the Taj Mahal was removed from the UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? Whose history? The creator of the Taj Mahal (Shah Jahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out all Hindus from India. If these people are part of our history, then it is very unfortunate," the Sardana MLA had said before being immensely trolled on Twitter.

Many noted personalities have begun questioning Uttar Pradesh politicians across party lines for choosing to make 'preposterous statements' instead of concentrating on development."In UP, roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, police, municipal, etc. are in extremely bad shape, but BJP is discussing Taj Mahal. Priorities," said noted music composer Rahul Raj.

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, who has a sizable fan following among the urban young in the country, too took a dig. "Taj Mahal is such a non issue but politicians will continue to try and divide this country...aur yaha twitter pe hum RW LW khelte rahe hai," he tweeted.

While the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was quick to distance itself from Som's comments and said it was his personal opinion, a reaction from Azam Khan's SP is awaited.