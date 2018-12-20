After split from NDA, Upendra Kushwaha joins hands with Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Patna: RSLP leader and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha's on Thursday joined hands with the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar after breaking away from the BJP-led NDA.

Talks between Kushwaha and UPA constituents had reportedly been taking place since RLSP formally broke ties with BJP earlier this month. Kushwaha on Thursday said that he felt he should join people who feel for the common man. "We felt that our role in NDA was being clamped down upon. We feel no one was really focusing on the plight of people in Bihar and so, we wanted to go to people who truly feel for citizens. UPA is one such place," he said, adding that he felt insulted by Bihar CM.

Upendra Kushwaha, RLSP Chief on joining Bihar #Mahagathbandhan: We had said that we have many options and UPA was one of them. The wholeheartedness shown by Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav is one of the reasons I joined but the biggest reason I'm here is the people of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/tcfGPN4to2 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

The UPA too believes Kushwaha joining forces will help in building momentum against NDA in Bihar. "It's a matter of happiness that Upendra Kushwaha is joining the mahagathbandhan," said Congress leader Ahmed Patel after a meeting which was attended by him, Kushwaha, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustan Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Last week, Kushwaha had accused NDA of not fulfilling promises made to the people of Bihar. “Narendra Modi ji couldn't meet the expectations of the people of Bihar. Nothing was done for special status,'' he had said, adding that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should share the blame as well.

The RLSP chief was reportedly upset with the BJP central leadership over the distribution of seats for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.