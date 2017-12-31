After techie’s arrest, many tatkal booking softwares under CBI scanner

The arrest of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) techie for allegedly subverting rail ticketing system is leading the agency to new findings. Days after the arrest, a number of online softwares have come under CBI scanner.

According to CBI sources, agency sleuths have come across a number of such softwares that are easily available online for a price.

The CBI had arrested its assistant programmer Ajay Garg for developing and selling a similar software to travel agents.

The softwares were being used to trick the railway ticketing system by speeding up the booking process and allowing multiple tickets, CBI sources told PTI.

The sources said 'neo' software developed by Garg is one among many such programmes available online, they said.

"All such softwares are under scanner. We are examining them and may soon take action, if any illegality is found in their operations," an official said.

The sources said the softwares work on "auto fill" system where details of large number of ticket seekers are entered and kept ready even before Tatkal bookings open on the IRCTC website at 10 am for trains departing next day.

They said these softwares speed up the PNR generating process, bypassing the IRCTC captcha and allowing login with multiple IDs allowing a large number of ticket bookings simultaneously on a single click of mouse.

The softwares allow the users to fraudulently gain unauthorised access to computer network in contravention of rules and regulations, they said.

"Use of such software is illegal as per rules and regulations of the IRCTC and also under the Railways Act. It was also alleged that the accused was collecting money for the use of such software by certain booking agents and had amassed huge wealth from these activities," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI had also arrested one Anil Gupta for being an accomplice of Garg in the act. Besides, 13 others, including Garg’s family members and some travel agents were booked in the case.

Gargs parents, wife, sister and brother-in-law were allegedly instrumental in making collections from travel agents using his software.

The money from the travel agents who booked tickets using his system was collected in bitcoins and through hawala channels to avoid scrutiny, he said, adding that 10 agents -- seven from Jaunpur and three from Mumbai -- have been identified in this connection so far.

"The case is in line with our policy of having a robust internal mechanism of ensuring probity and having a zero tolerance towards corruption," CBI Director Alok Verma said.

The ticket bookings under Tatkal quota open at 10 am for AC class and 11 AM for non-AC coaches for the trains departing next day. Under the quota, a fixed number of seats, in each coach, are sold at a premium by the railways to travellers who need tickets urgently.

A common complaint of passengers is that by the time they enter details on the IRCTC website or complete booking process, seats under Tatkal quota gets full within minutes of start of the booking. Their bookings are either rejected or they get a wait-listed ticket that too at a very steep prices.

Some travel agents offer to provide confirmed tickets under the quota by charging premium, over and above railways prices.

