After tricolour doormats, Amazon forced to stop selling Mahatma Gandhi flip-flops

New Delhi: Global e-tailing giant Amazon was forced to stop the sale of flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image after the Indian government expressed demanded that Indian sensitivities and sentiments be respected.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Our Ambassador in Washington had been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third-party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments. We have been in touch with Amazon both in Washington as well as in Delhi and we have had constructive conversations.”

“I am happy to report that the offending item has since been pulled by Amazon and we hope that our engagement will continue to be fruitful.”

Last week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had received a similar complaint that the Canadian portal of Amazon was selling doormats depicting Indian flag.

Swaraj had reacted sharply to the incident and demanded that the doormats be withdrawn. She had also threatened to revoke the visas of all Amazon officials working in India as well as not grant any visa in the future.

Amazon responded by conveying its regret to India over a “third-party seller” in Canada offending Indian sentiments, adding that it has already pulled out the item from its website.