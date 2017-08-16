After Trump, PM Modi's talk, China hopes India and US can develop ties 'conducive' to regional peace

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 23:09
After Trump, PM Modi&#039;s talk, China hopes India and US can develop ties &#039;conducive&#039; to regional peace
File image

Beijing: China said on Wednesday that it hopes that India and the US can develop ties which are "conducive" to regional peace and development.

The Chinese reaction came a day after the two countries agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations, according to the White House.

Trump spoke with the PM on Monday to greet him on the eve of India's Independence Day.

PM Modi had tweeted about it saying:

During the phone call, Trump had also welcomed the first-ever shipment of American crude oil to India, which will begin this month from Texas.

He pledged that the US would continue to be a reliable and long-term supplier of energy to India, the White House had said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders.

Asked about the decision by the US and India to establish two-by-two ministerial dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "We noticed relevant report. We hope India and US can develop relations which are conducive to regional peace and development."

The decision to set up the new two-by-two ministerial dialogue comes amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region.

Trump had recently warned North Korea that it would face "fire and fury" if it attacked the United States, while the North threatened to test-fire its missiles over Japan and towards the US Pacific island of Guam. 

(With PTI inputs)

