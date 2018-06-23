हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
After vandalism spree, Jawaharlal Nehru statue disrespected in Rajasthan's Bundi

Several incidents of statue vandalism of famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, E V Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin, have been reported from various parts of the country over the last few months.

ANI photo

JAIPUR: After innumerable incidents of defacing and statue vandalism, unidentified miscreants put a tyre around a sculptor of Jawaharlal Nehru at Azad Park in Rajasthan's Bundi. The incident took place on June 21, Thursday.

The tyre was, however, removed by police later on. An investigation has been initiated. Police said action will be taken against the culprits.

Despite strong words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and clear directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been no end to the incidents of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues.

Several incidents of statue vandalism of famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, E V Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin, have been reported from various parts of the country over the last few months.

Reports of incidents of vandalism of statues started pouring in soon after the results of the Assembly elections in Tripura were declared. Following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Left bastion, a mob demolished a statue of Communist ideologue Vladimir Lenin in Tripura.

These incidents have sparked a war of words between political parties as well. PM Modi, however, had recently made an appeal to people to not indulge in the vandalism of statues. Following this, the Union Home Ministry had issued a directive to states to ensure that no such incidents take place.

