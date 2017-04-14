After victory in Uttar Pradesh, BJP to focus on states crucial for its fortunes in 2019

New Delhi: Having reclaimed power in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years, the BJP will now turn its focus to the states where it has been traditionally weak but which are critical to determine its fortune in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as its national executive meet begins in Odisha on Saturday.

Gaining strength in the eastern states, including West Bengal, is on the top of BJP president Amit Shah?s to-do list now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides Shah himself are likely to give a call for pushing the party's expansion in the new territories.

After arriving in the city, Shah paid tributes to Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and later joined his state party colleagues in celebrating the Odia new year. The BJP organised a motorcycle rally to welcome him.

He was also presented with a garland of 74 "victory flowers", a reference to the majority mark in the 147-seat Odisha assembly.

The BJP has also planned a virtual road show for Modi when he arrives here tomorrow. He is likely to be greeted at several places on his road travel from airport to Raj Bhawan, where he will stay.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan called Odisha a "laboratory" of the pro-poor policies of the Modi government as he hit out at the state government a day before the executive begins.

Modi will also felicitate the members of 16 families associated with an 1817 rebellion in Odisha against the British rule.

Continuing with the BJP's dalit outreach, the party has named the venue of its executive meet after noted Odia poet and reformer Bhima Bhoi.

Dalits constitute over 17 per cent of the state's electorate and have never been traditional voters of the saffron party, which is now wooing them aggressively.

Internal squabbles in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and continued decline of the Congress have presented the saffron party with an opportunity for growth in the state and its top leadership is likely to to pull out all stops to woo the voters.

Coming against the backdrop of a massive saffron sweep in UP besides a decent show in recent bypolls, the meeting of party leaders from across the country is set to fete Modi and Shah's leadership, and project the victories as a popular endorsement of the central government, sources said.