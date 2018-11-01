After West Bengal, Rohingyas found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil

Displaced community Rohingyas are suspected to be living in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil region, according to a report by Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI).

There are allegedly 53 Rohingyas living in the region, according to the CBI report.

Security agencies are on alert after news of Rohingyas being in the are have surfaced in the LOC region.

Out of the 53 Rohingyas in the region, the majority of them are working as road construction labourers but their movement is constantly tracked, according to a Home Ministry official.

At least 29 Rohingyas were found in West Bengal's district. The number later increased to 100, according to Zee News.

Many groups were found conspiring for migration of Rohingyas living in Bangladesh to India.

Moreover, there are Islamic organisations in India which are collecting funds to provide help to the displaced community. These organisations are also constructing houses for Rohingyas in Bengal.

At least 40 such organisations have been recognised which are working to provide help to the Rohingyas and build houses for the community in West Bengal's 24 Parganas district, according to sources from Zee News.

According to the report, Rohingyas living in Bangladesh, Jammu, Hyderabad and other states are requested to shift to Bengal's 24 Parganas district.

The 40 organisations working for the Rohingyas have met around 50 times in the last few days to discuss the displacement of Rohingyas to West Bengal.

According to the Home Ministry report, 29 Rohingyas have started living in 24 Parganas of West Bengal and more are to follow. Construction of houses has been started in the district. The organisations helping Rohingyas have asked the villagers to donate the land to the displaced community.

Intelligence agencies suspect that the organisations helping Rohingyas are in discussion to get citizenship to the displaced community.

Land to populate around 5,000 Rohingyas is being prepared in West Bengal's district.

Rohingyas living in Bangladesh are often transferred across the border to India through agents.