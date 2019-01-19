Agenda of opposition’s rally is to remove PM Narendra Modi; no plan for development: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took a jibe at the opposition’s rally in Kolkata saying that from their speeches it was evident that the only agenda is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that the opposition leaders have no future road-map for the development of the country.

"Those who could not see eye to eye have come together. From the speech, it was evident that their only agenda is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have no future road-map for the development of India," said the minister.

Speaking on the comment that the prime minister will be decided later and elected by the people, Prasad quipped that for the people to elect a leader the opposition needs to name a candidate.

"Someone said in a very funny manner that our leader will be elected by the people of India, you have to name your leader to be elected by the people of India. Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Ji and some regional players too, all have the ambition to be the prime minister," added Prasad.

Issuing a war cry 'Delhi mein sarkar badal do' (change the government at the Centre), Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted that the "expiry date" of the Modi government is over and a united opposition will win the coming general elections.

Addressing an opposition rally at Brigade Parade Grounds here called by her, she also promised to work together along with other opposition parties. Who will be the prime minister will be decided after the polls, she said.

Claiming that BJP's days at the Centre are numbered, she told the mammoth gathering that the "expiry date of the Modi government is over".

Criticising the BJP, she said, "There is courtesy in politics, but BJP does not follow it. Those who are not with BJP are called thieves."

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP does not give respect to many of its own senior leaders and people like Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari are ignored in the saffron party.

"PM Modi and his associates are now talking of collective leadership, but if BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls these leaders will be ignored again," she said.

Noting that the present situation in the country is of "super Emergency", Banerjee said it is worse than that imposed by Indira Gandhi and raised the slogan of 'Badal do, badal do, Delhi mein sarkar badal do' (change the government).