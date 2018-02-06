Agni-I, short-range nuclear capable ballistic missile, test-fired off Odisha coast

BALASORE: India successfully test fired indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I (A) ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Tuesday at 8.30 AM. The test was conducted by the Strategic Force Command of Indian Army.

It was 18th version of the 700 km range missile from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore.

The 15-metre-long Agni-I weighing 12 tonne can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg. The last trial was successfully conducted on November 22, 2016, from the same base.

The missile was inducted into service in 2004. The surface-to-surface, single-stage missile, powered by solid propellants, was launched as part of a regular training exercise by the armed forces.

The trial reconfirms the Army's readiness to fire it at short notice. The Agni-I missile has a specialised navigation system which ensures it reaches the target with a high degree of accuracy and precision.

It has proved its excellent performance in terms of range and accuracy.

