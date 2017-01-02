Agni-IV, nuke-capable ballistic missile with 4000-km strike range, successfully test fired off Odisha coast

New Delhi: India on Monday successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV, with a strike range of 4000-km, from Balasore test range off Odisha coast.

News agency PTI quoted defence sources to confirm the development.

According to reports, Agni-IV is capable of hitting a target at a distance of 4,000 km.

The missile, which is about 20 metres tall and weighs 17 tons, was earlier flight-tested from the launch complex-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, in November.

The launch was spearheaded by India's 'missile woman' Tessy Thomas. This was the fifth trial of the Agni IV missile. This fire-and-forget missile is navigated using a jam proof ring laser gyroscope.

It "met all objectives as monitored and confirmed by the telemetry" and ships located in the down range monitored the "terminal event" which is the explosion of the dummy warhead, a release from the Ministry of Defence had said.

India already has a battery of nuclear capable missile like, the Agni series, Prithvi series and the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile.

Agni-IV missile is equipped with 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture. It has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances, they said.

The most accurate ring laser gyro-based inertial navigation system (RINS) and supported by highly reliable redundant micro navigation system (MINGS), ensures the vehicle reaches the target within two-digit accuracy.

The re-entry heat shield can withstand temperatures in the range of 4,000 degrees centigrade and makes sure the avionics function normally with inside temperature remaining less than 50 degrees centigrade.