Agra: Monkeys snatch bag containing Rs 2 lakh in cash

In yet another incident of monkey-related menace in Agra, a troop of the animals recently snatched a man's bag, which had Rs 2 lakh in cash, and fled from the spot.

The man, Vijay Bansal, told news agency ANI that the monkeys came all of a sudden and took the bag containing the money from him. "A group of monkeys snatched the bag. I managed to recover just Rs.60,000. They even attacked me. All my hard-earned money is gone," he said. "The police did question some people but nothing happened."

Monkeys snatched a bag containing Rs 2 lakh cash from a man in Agra. Victim Vijay Bansal says,"A group of monkeys snatched the bag. I managed to recover just Rs.60,000. They even attacked me. All my hard-earned money is gone. Police did question some people but nothing happened" pic.twitter.com/4Fljs7QBex — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2018

The questioning may have taken place on the suspicion that the monkeys were specifically trained to carry out such activities because such incidents are not unheard of.

Meanwhile, Agra has seen a recent spate of attacks from monkeys. Earlier this month, a group of tourists just outside Taj Mahal were attacked and injured by monkeys despite insisting that there was no provocation on their part. Local authorities are urging people - especially tourists - to not feed monkeys and, if possible, stay well away from them.