Agra university awards BA degree to 'Salman Khan', and he just manages to pass

AGRA: It's height of carelessness! Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Agra University in Uttar Pradesh is making news for pasting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's photo on a student's Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) marksheet, a newspaper report said on Wednesday

The student is enrolled at Amrata Singh Memorial Degree College, Tejpur Java, Aligarh,

He scored aggregate 35 percent in BA first year exams.

When the issue was brought to the notice of the authorities, they immediately recalled the marksheet and rectified it.

'The Times of India' further quoted sources from the university alleging that another mark sheet had Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's photo on it.