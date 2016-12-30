AgustaWestland case: CBI challenges ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi's bail, Delhi HC issues notice

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday challenged the bail given to former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi, who was arrested on December 9 in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper bribery scam.

Responding to the CBI's plea, the Delhi High Court today issued a notice to Tyagi, who was on released from jail on Monday.

Tyagi was released on bail after a special court here said that the CBI had failed to state the alleged bribe amount and when it was paid.

Tyagi, 72, who was interrogated by CBI in its custody for seven days, was asked by special CBI judge Arvind Kumar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of like amount as pre-requisites for his release on bail.

The court asked Tyagi not to leave the National Capital Region without its permission and ordered him not to tamper with the evidence or try to influence the witnesses.

"CBI failed to state as to how much cash was paid to the accused and when it was paid. Admittedly, the CBI has seized the documents regarding properties in 2013 and more than three years and nine months have passed but could not conduct probe in this regard... accused was arrested after about three years and nine months, LOC was withdrawn by CBI, his accounts were defrozed after the agency gave 'no objection' and accused was allowed to travel abroad," the court had said in its order.

It also noted that Tyagi had joined the investigation as and when CBI had called him and it was not the case that he had either tampered with evidence after registration of the FIR or influenced witnesses in the case.

"CBI's apprehension that accused may tamper with the evidence is without any basis... Accused has been a senior government servant. The correctness or otherwise of the allegation as to whether the accused has taken any kickbacks and in what manner he was connected with the same, can only be looked into during the course of trial," it said, as per PTI.

While granting the relief, the court took note of Tyagi's advancing age and his health conditions and said no purpose would be served by keeping him behind the bars.

Tyagi, who retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan were arrested on December 9 by CBI in connection with the case which relates to procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based firm during the UPA-2 regime.

The court would now decide on January 4 the bail pleas of Sanjeev Tyagi and Khaitan.

(With PTI inputs)