AgustaWestland chopper scam: Former Air Marshal Jaspal Singh Gujral granted bail

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Air Marshal Jaspal Singh Gujral in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper bribery scam.

According to reports, Gujral was granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Gujral's bail was opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi was also present in the court during the hearing today.

During the hearing, the court asked the central probe agency to supply e-copy of the chargesheet it had filed against all accused.

The court also posted the matter for next hearing on May 30, 2018.

The CBI has registered a case against former IAF chief SP Tyagi and 12 others, including his three cousins, and five foreign nationals on charges of allegedly receiving kickbacks in connection with the chopper deal.

Six companies, including the Italy-based Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, Mohali-based IDS Infotech, Chandigarh-based Aeromatrix, IDS Tunisia and IDS Mauritius, have also been named in the FIR.