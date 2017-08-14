close
Ahead of 70th Indian Independence Day, Pakistan hoists 'largest' national flag

Ahead of the Independence Day in neighbouring nations – India and Pakistan, a small flag war seems to have ensued.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 11:28
Ahead of 70th Indian Independence Day, Pakistan hoists &#039;largest&#039; national flag
Attari-Wagah border (File Photo)

Lahore/ New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day in neighbouring nations – India and Pakistan, a small flag war seems to have ensued.

Pakistan on August 14, it's Independence Day, hoisted a 400-feet high national flag, the largest in its history, at the Attari-Wagah border to mark it's 70th Independence Day. Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hoisted the flag at the border after midnight last night.

The flag, 400-feet high and 120 feet by 80 feet in size, is reportedly the highest in South Asia and the 8th highest in the world.

Earlier in March this year, the India hoisted a 360-foot-tall tricolour at the Wagah border. The flag could be spotted from Lahore in Pakistan. An estimated Rs 3.50 crore was on the flag by Punjab government. However, days later, strong winds tore down the flag and the authorities decided to take it down.

It reappeared yesterday, a day before Pakistan hoisted its 'tallest' flag at the Wagah border.

Gen Bajwa said: "Some 77 years ago, Pakistan resolution was passed in the same city (Lahore). Pakistan came into being on the night of 27th Ramadan - it was a blessed night.

"Today, the country is progressing on the path of the law and the constitution. All institutions are working properly. We will make Pakistan the country of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal."

Gen Bajwa enunciated the many challenges Pakistan faced but also tried to drum up the nationalistic sentiment.

 

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Independence DayIndia Independance DayPakistan Independance Dayflaglargest flagnational flag

