हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi inaugurates Mohanpura Irrigation project in MP's Rajgadh

The project will facilitate irrigation of agricultural land in the district. It will provide drinking water to villages in the area.

Ahead of assembly polls, PM Modi inaugurates Mohanpura Irrigation project in MP&#039;s Rajgadh
ANI photo

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Mohanpura Irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgadh district. The event was also attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister said, "It is my privilege to inaugurate the Rs. 4,000 crore Mohanpura Irrigation project for the people of Madhya Pradesh."

Following his arrival in Rajgadh, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Chief Minister. This project will facilitate irrigation of agricultural land in the district. It will provide drinking water to villages in the area.

PM Modi will also attend various other programmes in the state. During his visit to the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Prime Minister will attend the Shehari Vikas Mahotsav in Indore.

"Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, remotely, several urban development projects worth over Rs 4000 crore, at various locations across the State," read a statement.

These will include houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, urban drinking water supply schemes, urban solid waste management, urban sanitation, urban transportation and urban landscape projects.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also give away the Cleanliness Survey-2018 Awards to the cleanest cities and best performing States. A report and a film made on the survey will also be displayed on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various drinking water schemes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Narendra ModiMadhya PradeshRajgadhIndoreShivraj Singh ChouhanAnandiben Patel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close