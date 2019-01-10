Ahead of Kumbh Mela, portion of under-construction building for heliport collapses in Prayagraj

A portion of the building, which was being built to be used as a heliport during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, collapsed on Wednesday night. At least two labourers got trapped in the collapse. They were, however, rescued later.

Several construction works have been taken up in Prayagraj ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which is slated to begin on January 15. A new temporary city, which is believed to be the largest in the world, has been set up along Prayagraj, which has 250-km long roads and 22 pontoon bridges.

Prayagraj: A portion of the building for heliport which was being built as a part of the arrangements for Kumbh Mela, collapsed last night, trapping two labourers under it; they were later rescued. pic.twitter.com/RAJ34ynlx5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh government and police department has also made elaborate security arrangements for the grand religious event. Integrated Control and Command Centre and CCTV cameras have been put in place to keep a vigil as lakhs of devotees are expected to converge from across India and abroad.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also deputed more than 20,000 police personnel, who are teetotallar and consume only vegetarian food.

Authorities have also advised those visiting Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela to keep their identity cards handy. People have also been asked to keep with them the phone number of any of their family members, who could be contacted in case of any emergency.

Nearly 12 crore devotees are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj which will begin January 15. Touted as the biggest cultural and religious event in the world, the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj has been accorded the status of world heritage by the UNESCO. The event, which will conclude on March 4, has been included in the list of 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity.' Representatives of 192 countries are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela.

During the Kumbh Mela, millions of pilgrims including naked, ash-smeared ascetics, will bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.