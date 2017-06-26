close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US declares Pakistan-based Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist

In a major setback to Pakistan, the United States State Department on Monday designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 23:04
Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US declares Pakistan-based Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist

New Delhi: In a major setback to Pakistan, the United States State Department on Monday designated Syed Salahuddin, the head of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, as a specially designated global terrorist.

The development comes ahead of the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

As a consequence of this designation, the US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any kind of transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to the United States jurisdiction are blocked.

The State Department said in September 2016, as a senior leader of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Salahuddin, also known as Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah, vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces".

"Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people," PTI quoted an official from the State Department saying.

Following the designation of Salahuddin as the global terrorist, the State Department in a notification said he has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.

Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system.

Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations, it said.

TAGS

#SyedSalahuddin#ModiTrumpMeetSyed SalahuddinPakistanUnited StatesModi Trump meetHizbul MujahideenDonald Trump

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, shells J&amp;K&#039;s Bhimbher Gali sector; Indian Army retaliates
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, shells J&K's Bh...

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump to welcome PM Modi at the White House
AmericasWorld

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump to welcome PM Mod...

Destructive forces trying to assault India&#039;s diversity, communal harmony will never succeed: Sonia Gandhi
India

Destructive forces trying to assault India's diversity...

Madhya Pradesh

Municipal Commissioner arrested for taking bribe in Madhya...

WorldAsia

Floods, heavy rains kill 28 in China, 16 people missing; ov...

US Defence Secretary James Mattis calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
AmericasWorld

US Defence Secretary James Mattis calls on Prime Minister N...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video