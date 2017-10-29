Ahmed Patel writes to Rajnath Singh, seeks fair probe into arrest of ISIS terrorist

New Delhi: Addressing the issue of a suspected ISIS terrorist working in a hospital where he was a trustee, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take stock of the matter and probe the issue in an 'impartial and objective manner'.

"I wish to bring to your notice the recent reports of the arrest of ISIS operatives in South Gujarat by the state Anti Terror Squad (ATS). These arrests pose a grave challenge to the well being and security of the state. Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and the people of the state have a proud history of believing in peaceful coexistence. Hence such incidents of radicalisation of the local population are inimical to the very idea of Gujarat and its culture - what we Gujaratis call Gujarat ni Asmita - and deserve to be investigated with utmost gravity by competent law enforcement agencies.

Anything that disturbs law and order eventually harm the mercantile ethos of Gujarat. Matters of national security cannot be a prisoner of politics and neither should be reduced to baselessly maligning political opponents for petty electoral gains.

This would be the greatest injustice we would be doing in our fight against terrorism. Therefore I find it extremely disturbing that the ruling party in Gujarat is vitiating a serious ongoing investigation just ahead of election by making wild and unsubstantiated allegations.

We should rise above political differences in matters which involve national security. Framing terror charges must be done by law enforcement agencies and the judiciary and not by political leaders in a press conference from party headquarters.

As a Member of Parliament of India, who has taken an oath to uphold the sovereignty and the integrity of India, I call upon you to take cognizance of the matter and as the Home Minister of India instruct relevant law enforcement agencies to take this investigation to its logical end in an impartial and objective manner, in a manner which befits such a serious offence.

My letter to the Union Home Minister pic.twitter.com/KSXDU8UB4X — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 29, 2017

Those guilty, irrespective of faith or any affiliation must be brought to justice. Your government has my unstinted support in this endeavour."

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday launched a scathing attack on Ahmed Patel and asked him to explain how a suspected ISIS terrorist was employed at a hospital Patel was one of the trustees.

One of the two ISIS terrorists, Kasim Stimberwala, who was arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Thursday, was employed at a Bharuch hospital where Ahmed Patel was a trustee.

Kasim worked as an echo technician in Sardar Patel Hospital and Heart Institute in Bharuch.

He, however, tendered his resignation to the hospital management on October 4 this year and served there for another 20 days.

Two days later, he was arrested for allegedly plotting an Islamic State-inspired lone-wolf terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad.

Addressing a press conference, the Gujarat CM today asked for clarification from Patel and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

"These two accused were working in the hospital run by Congress leader Ahmed Patel who was a trustee there. Patel along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify how suspected ISIS recruits were employed at the hospital," Rupani said.

The Gujarat CM demanded to take the responsibility and resign from the Rajya Sabha on moral grounds.