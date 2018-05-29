AI air hostess accuses senior executive of sexual harassment, writes to Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: A senior air hostess with Air India has accused a company executive of having sexually harassed her and for six years and has charged the airline of not acting on her complaint.

The air hostess has written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu in which she has charges the senior executive of sexual harassment, torture and of discrimination over a period of six years. In the letter, she calls the official a 'predator' and claims that he sexually propositioned her, abused her even in the presence of others and denied her official positions and privileges after she rejected his advances. She also claims that the same happened with many of her fellow female colleagues.

The woman further writes that she lodged a complaint with Air India in September of 2017 but the company's woman's cell not only did not act on the issue but have since been trying to cover-up the matter. "During the mockery of Enquiry when I narrated my tale of sexual harassment and the choice abusive language and sexual innuendos used by the Senior male executive to me, the Lady chairperson of the committee had the temerity and gall to actually respond - "Oh you know how he talks. He has even flirted with me like this so many times!" This was said in presence of other witnesses," writes the complainant.

The letter then says that when the official was eventually summoned after three months of having filed the complaint, the Internal Complaints Committee did not give her a chance to cross-examine him.

The air hostess, who has reportedly been an employee of Air India for several decades, has asked for the Ministry to step in because - according to her - the accused is an influential person with strong political connections.

Update: In a tweet, Suresh Prabhu informed that he has told Air India CMD to look into the matter.