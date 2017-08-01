close
AIADMK likely to join Modi-led NDA government, major announcement soon

AIADMK, which was part of NDA during 1998-99 and 2004-06 is the third largest party in Lok Sabha after BJP and Congress. It has 50 members in both Houses of Parliament. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 11:58
AIADMK likely to join Modi-led NDA government, major announcement soon
File photo

New Delhi: Days after Nitish Kumar realigned with National Democratic Alliance, it has been reported that the AIADMK might become part of Modi-led NDA government soon. 

As per the media reports, senior party leaders of AIADMK would hold a meeting on August 04 to make a final decision and the major announcement is also expected in the first of this month. 

While talking to a leading portal, a senior Minister of the EPS government said, "Nothing is as such confirmed. We will discuss on Friday and decide. The proposal has been made (to us) but finally, it is the party’s call." However, with this coalition, the ruling BJP is reportedly trying to increase its foothold in the Tamil Nadu, as it has only 2.5 per cent vote share in the state. 

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that BJP wants to rope in AIADMK to make NDA stronger ahead of 2019 general elections. 

AIADMK, which was part of NDA during 1998-99 and 2004-06 is the third largest party in Lok Sabha after BJP and Congress. It has 50 members in both Houses of Parliament.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have reportedly assigned the job of wooing AIADMK to a senior BJP functionary who holds a constitutional post.

TAGS

AIADMKNarendra ModiNDAcabinet reshuffleNitish Kumar

