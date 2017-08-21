AIADMK merger LIVE updates: EPS cancels visit to AIADMK head office

CHENNAI: A last minute drama unfolded, after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) cancelled his scheduled visit to AIADMK headquarter postponing merger talks. He had reportedly demanded a written resolution promising expulsion of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala.

The merger between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS)-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction and O Panneerselvam (OPS)-led AIADMK faction has further been put on hold again.

Nearly, 17 AIADMK legislators, supporters of TTV Dinakaran, are at his Besant Nagar residence, reported news agency ANI.

#AIADMKMerger: 17 AIADMK MLAs, supporters of TTV Dinakaran, are at his Besant Nagar residence, meeting underway. — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

On August 10, the EPS faction passed a resolution cancelling the appointment of T T V Dhinakaran as party deputy general secretary.

Tamil Nadu: Amid #AIADMKMerger speculations, party MLAs and workers reach party headquarter in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/6Bo7tXdLXE — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017

Following the formal announcement of merger, the cabinet may be reshuffled inducting Panneerselvam as the Deputy Chief Minister and some of his faction members.

On Thursday, August 17, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced a judicial probe into the death of AIADMK matron Jayalalithaa or Amma.

After Amma's death in December 2016, Sasikala took over the party, angling for chief minister's post, forcing OPS' resignation. However, she was sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption, effectively putting an end to all her plans. Before going to jail, she named EPS as the new chief minister and her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, the AIADMK's number No 2.

This led to a rift within the party with both EPS and OPS forming their own AIADMK factions.