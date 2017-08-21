close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

AIADMK merger LIVE updates: EPS cancels visit to AIADMK head office

A last minute drama unfolded, after EPS cancelled his scheduled visit to AIADMK headquarter postponing merger talks. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:06
AIADMK merger LIVE updates: EPS cancels visit to AIADMK head office

CHENNAI: A last minute drama unfolded, after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) cancelled his scheduled visit to AIADMK headquarter postponing merger talks. He had reportedly demanded a written resolution promising expulsion of AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala. 

The merger between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS)-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction and O Panneerselvam (OPS)-led AIADMK faction has further been put on hold again.

Nearly, 17 AIADMK legislators, supporters of TTV Dinakaran, are at his Besant Nagar residence, reported news agency ANI.

 

 

On August 10, the EPS faction passed a resolution cancelling the appointment of T T V Dhinakaran as party deputy general secretary.

 

 

Following the formal announcement of merger, the cabinet may be reshuffled inducting Panneerselvam as the Deputy Chief Minister and some of his faction members.

On Thursday, August 17, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced a judicial probe into the death of AIADMK matron Jayalalithaa or Amma.

After Amma's death in December 2016, Sasikala took over the party, angling for chief minister's post, forcing OPS' resignation. However, she was sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption, effectively putting an end to all her plans. Before going to jail, she named EPS as the new chief minister and her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, the AIADMK's number No 2.

This led to a rift within the party with both EPS and OPS forming their own AIADMK factions.

TAGS

EPSopsaiadmk merger

From Zee News

No such thing as &#039;VIP&#039; in democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

No such thing as 'VIP' in democracy: UP CM Yogi A...

North East

Mizoram minister Buddha Dhan Chakma resigns

RJD disrupts Bihar assembly over Srijan scam, demands Nitish&#039;s resignation
India

RJD disrupts Bihar assembly over Srijan scam, demands Nitis...

Thane: Fertility doctor booked for raping patient
Maharashtra

Thane: Fertility doctor booked for raping patient

Beijing is back with a new anti-India video, wants to &#039;strengthen trust and manage disputes&#039;
India

Beijing is back with a new anti-India video, wants to...

WorldAsia

Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: Police

Google Android &#039;O&#039;: Know about release time, specifications
Apps

Google Android 'O': Know about release time, spec...

WorldAsia

Seven kidnapped policemen rescued in Pakistan after search...

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT
Delhi

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

2008 Malegaon blast case: Lt. Col Purohit granted bail; here's everything that you need to know

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track