By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:53
AIBE XI 2018: Registration begins; admit card, exam date – Details inside

New Delhi: AIBE (XI) 2018 registration process began on September 1, 2017.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is authorised to conduct the All India Bar Examination.

The registration process will end on October 31, 2017.

Admit card to be released on November 18, 2017.

The examination will be held on December 3, 2017.

Registration process for AIBE-XI

- Interested candidates can register themselves at http://www.allindiabarexamination.com

- Upload all the required documents i.e. photograph, signature, photo Id and enrolment certificate.

- All the documents should be self-attested.

- Any document uploaded without attestation will be rejected/disqualified.

- In case you have uploaded wrong documents, you can login again with your registration Id password (after payment) and upload the corrected document.

- Once the documents and information of the candidate have been approved by the BCI, the candidate can't login again to have any further changes.

- Make sure your documents, photograph and signature are correctly uploaded.

- Candidates DO NOT have to send any document by post.

- Make sure you keep a print out of your application form for your reference.

- Make sure you enter your correct email and contact number as these will be used for all communication from our end.       

