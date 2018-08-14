हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AICTE

AICTE offers scholarships to students pursuing technical programme in Post-Graduation

To develop interest towards technical education, scholarships for Post-Graduation is proposed by AICTE for students admitted in AICTE approved programme of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm or M.Arch., from any affiliated institute under the same for the academic year of 2018-19.

Representational image

To develop interest towards technical education, scholarships for Post-Graduation is proposed by AICTE for students admitted in AICTE approved programme of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm or M.Arch., from any affiliated institute under the same for the academic year of 2018-19.

* The eligible and select scholars will receive INR 12,400 p.m. tenable for two years or till the duration of the course; whichever is lesser.
* The scholar must maintain impressive academic performance and follow institution's code of conduct.

Below mentioned details are required to be considered eligible for this scholarship call:

* The applicant must have qualify and valid marks in GATE/GPAT.
* Interested candidate must be studying in first year of M.Tech., M.E., M.Pharm. or M.Arch. from any AICTE recognized institution.
* He or she must have a general savings bank account.

Following are required documents for this call:

* GATE or GPAT score card
* Copy of Bank Passbook
* Copy of certificate of reservation category, if belonging to any.
* A copy of Aadhaar Card
* If physically disabled, a certificate supporting the same.
* If available, a copy of NPR card

Students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements can apply through their institute. One check his or her institute from the mentioned lists given in this link:

https://www.aicte-india.org/downloads/Get_Institute_Id.pdf#toolbar=0

The applicant will have to generate student ID from the AICTE forum through this link:

http://portal.aicte-india.org/partnerportal_si_enu/start.swe?SWECmd=Goto...

Applications are accepted till August 31, 2018. For any technical assistance, call 08448709545, 08527484563.   

(Courtesy: Buddy4Study)

