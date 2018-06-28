हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS Delhi to get a national centre for elderly, PM Modi to lay foundation stone

The National Centre for Aging will reportedly have 200 wards for the elderly population of the country and would provide multi-speciality healthcare. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new centre in AIIMs here this Sunday which would specifically take care of medical needs of the elderly.

The National Centre for Aging will reportedly have 200 wards for the elderly population of the country and would provide multi-speciality healthcare. "This National Centre for Ageing will be specialised centres of excellence for geriatric care. They will develop manuals for home care and provide training to the specialists and formulate protocols in areas of elderly care," a Health Ministry official had been quoted as saying by news agency PTI in April.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 300-bed PowerGrid Vishram Sadan here and the Connection Motorable Tunnel between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre.

PM Modi will then inaugurate the 555-bed Super Speciality Block in the adjoining Safdarjung Hospital. He will also inaugurate a new 500-bed emergency ward here.

