AIIMS MBBS 2018: Admit cards to be issued on May 10, exam to be held on May 26 and 27; check aiimsexams.org

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admit cards for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) examination on May 10, Thursday. The candidates appearing in the exam must visit the board's official website - aiimsexams.org - in order to download their admit cards.

The AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May, 2018. The exam will take place on May 26 and May 27, 2018 in two shifts each day. The first shift will start from 9:00 am and conclude at 12:30 pm while the second shift will start from 3:00 pm and will continue till 6:30 pm.

The AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination centres are namely New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

The tentative date of release of the AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam results is June 18.

Here is the AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination paper patter -

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions