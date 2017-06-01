AIIMS MBBS entrance exam paper 2017 leaked: Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai

New Delhi: Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai has claimed that the question papers of 2017 entrance exam for MBBS course of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were leaked.

Dr Rai said all evidence related with AIIMS paper leak have been sent to AIIMS Director. The Vyapam whistle-blower requested the AIIMS head and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refer the case to the CBI for further inquiry.

Dr Rai also shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with AIIMS question paper leak.

On his official twitter account, Dr Rai claimed that AIIMS MBBS Entrance Question Paper was leaked from MC Saxena College in Lucknow.

AIIMS took congisance of media reports of screen shots of computer screen that are circulated in the social media. AIIMS released a press note saying, "AIIMS takes these reports very serioulsy and has constitued a committe to look into the matter. The administration is also in contact with government agencies in this regard. Immediate and further necessary action shall be taken once the facts are ascertained."

Rai, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination which was held across the country on 28 May.

He said that he had received the question paper snapshots from a source who claimed these were leaked from M C Saxena College in Lucknow when the online test was on.

The Vyapam scam relates to alleged irregularities in job recruitment and admissions by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

AIIMS mbbs entrance morning slot paper also leaked pic.twitter.com/atPmI9WhTN — Dr. Anand Rai (@anandrai177) May 31, 2017