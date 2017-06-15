close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:41
AIIMS MBBS Result 2017: Nishita Purohit secures first rank; all 10 toppers from single Kota coaching institute

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday declared AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017. The AIIMS MBBS online entrance test Result 2017 was released on aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS.

The prestigious medical institute announced the results after a government panel rejected allegations of question paper leak.

Interestingly, ten candidates who were enrolled with the Allen Career Institute, in Rajasthan’s Kota, grabbed the top 10 ranks in the AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam.

18-year-old Nishita Purohit, Surat resident, topped the AIIMS MBBS national entrance examinations.

List of the toppers:

Archit Gupta second rank

Tamoghna Ghosah third rank

Nipun Chandra fourth rank

Harsh Agarwal fifth rank

Rishav Raj sixth rank

Harshit Anand seventh rank

Rinku Sarmah eighth rank

Abhishek Dogra ninth

Manish Mulchandani tenth

The examination was conducted on May 28, 2017, at various centres across the nation.

Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai had claimed that the question papers of 2017 entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.

