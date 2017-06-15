AIIMS MBBS Result 2017: Nishita Purohit secures first rank; all 10 toppers from single Kota coaching institute
18-year-old Nishita Purohit, Surat resident, topped the AIIMS MBBS national entrance examinations.
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday declared AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017. The AIIMS MBBS online entrance test Result 2017 was released on aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS.
The prestigious medical institute announced the results after a government panel rejected allegations of question paper leak.
Interestingly, ten candidates who were enrolled with the Allen Career Institute, in Rajasthan’s Kota, grabbed the top 10 ranks in the AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam.
List of the toppers:
Archit Gupta second rank
Tamoghna Ghosah third rank
Nipun Chandra fourth rank
Harsh Agarwal fifth rank
Rishav Raj sixth rank
Harshit Anand seventh rank
Rinku Sarmah eighth rank
Abhishek Dogra ninth
Manish Mulchandani tenth
The examination was conducted on May 28, 2017, at various centres across the nation.
Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai had claimed that the question papers of 2017 entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.