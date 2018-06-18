हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS MBBS Result 2018

AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 declared on aiimsexams.org; 4 students top exam with 100 percentile

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday declared the results of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examinations 2018 on its official website aiimsexams.org. While four students secured 100 percentile marks, more than 2000 candidates scored 99 percentile marks.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the second and third ranks were secured by Ramneek Kaur Mahal and Mehak. Manraj Sra and Amitabh Pankaj Chauhan bagged the fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

Other who secured All India top 10 ranks are Abdur Rehman, Sangeet Rathi, Amulya Gupta, Somal Agarwal and Eishvauk Agarwal. The AIIMS MBBS exam 2018 was held on May 26 and May 27, 2018. 

Students who cleared their tests will now be able to appear for the counselling session that begins in July. appeared in the entrance test will be able to login to their applicant's account and check their respective results. The AIIMS MBBS entrance was conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2018. After the AIIMS MBBS result declaration, the counselling process will begin in July.

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 Exam Result?

1: Go to aiimsexams.org and click on results tab
2. Now click on the AIIMS MBBS 2018 result link. 
3. Enter the required details.
4: Submit and view your result. 

Last year, just 4905 candidates out of 2 lakh students qualified AIIMS MBBS entrance exam.

