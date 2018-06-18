AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 released at aiimsexams.org: Counselling begins in July

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 AIIMS MBBS Result

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has annoucned the results of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance examination 2018 on its official website aiimsexams.org on June 18. The AIIMS MBBS exam 2018 was held on May 26 and May 27, 2018. 

Students who cleared their tests will now be able to appear for the counselling session that begins in July. appeared in the entrance test will be able to login to their applicant's account and check their respective results. The AIIMS MBBS entrance was conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2018. After the AIIMS MBBS result declaration, the counselling process will begin in July. 

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2018 Exam Result?

1: Go to aiimsexams.org and click on results tab
2. Now click on the AIIMS MBBS 2018 result link. 
3. Enter the required details.
4: Submit and view your result. 

Last year,  just 4905 candidates out of 2 lakh students qualified AIIMS MBBS 

