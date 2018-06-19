हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AIIMS MBBS results 2018: Here are the four toppers who scored perfect 100 percentile

Representational Image

New Delhi: A total of 7,617 candidates, including 2,705 females, have qualified the AIIMS-MBBS 2018 entrance examination, the results of which were declared on Monday on the official website - aiimsexams.org. The examination was held on May 26 and 27 for 800 seats in nine All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, including Delhi.

Those who have qualified the examination are eligible for online counselling for admission to AIIMS. This time, the first three ranks went to female candidates.

Eliza Bansal, Ramneek Kaur Mahal, Mehak Arora, Manraj Singh Sra topped the exams with a perfect 100 percentile. 

The exams were held online and in four shifts over two days. It was conducted at 316 centres in 154 cities across 29 states and three Union territories. The examination was conducted in Hindi and English and candidates had the option to view questions in either language.

"Out of a total of 4,52,931 eligible candidates, 3,74,520 candidates appeared in the examination," AIIMS said in a statement. "A total of 7,617 candidates have qualified this examination (2,705 female and 4,912 male) and are eligible for the online counselling session for admission in AIIMS," it added, as per PTI.

There are 100 seats each in AIIMS in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh and 50 seats each in AIIMS in Mangalagiri (Guntur) and Nagpur. Only four times the number of seats available in each category will be available in the first round of online counselling.

If the seats remain vacant after the initial round, the online counselling will be opened to other eligible candidates. The top 100 candidates represent 43 cities from 20 states or Union territories, according to the statement. From this year, the counselling will be conducted online except for the open round of counselling.

(With PTI inputs)

