AIIMS names lab after nurse who died due to negligence

NEW DELHI: For the first time, a laboratory at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has been named after a nurse who died at the premier hospital due to alleged medical negligence.

The bronchoscopy laboratory was named after nurse Rajbir Kaur.

The lab was opened in February, an AIIMS official said.

The AIIMS nursing union had written to the administration seeking that the laboratory is named after Kaur who worked in the bronchoscopy department.

Kaur was pregnant and was admitted to the hospital for a normal delivery on January 16.

As some complications developed, doctors decided to perform a cesarean section on Kaur.

However, she lost her baby and was put on life support and eventually died.

AIIMS ordered a probe which revealed that no anesthesiologist was present during the cesarean section and arrived late and the procedure was performed by a junior resident who didn't have enough training to deal with such cases.

According to a senior AIIMS official, Kaur was popular among colleagues and doctors and thus it was decided to name the laboratory after her.

Kaur's death had sparked off protests by the nursing union and led to suspension and termination of some doctors.