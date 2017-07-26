close
AIIMS paper leak: HC asks Centre to reply on plea for probe

Dr Anand Rai had on May 31 alleged that the question papers of this year's entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 14:46

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre, AIIMS and the CBI on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged illegalities and irregularities during the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination held this year.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar specifically directed the CBI to place before it the agency's status report within a week on the plea which also sought directions to AIIMS to quash the result declared on June 15 for the exam held on May 28.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner submitted that the results be only quashed if investigation "reveals that the entrance examination has been entirely and irreversibly vitiated."

Taking note of the counsel's submission, the bench listed the matter for August 16.

Doctor Anand Rai, who claims to be a whistleblower in the Vyapam scam case, moved the high court also seeking direction to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to produce before the court the finding of the institute's committee which was constituted for conducting inquiry into the complaints regarding the conduct of the examination.

Rai had on May 31 alleged that the question papers of this year's entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.

He had, in a series of tweets, posted images of question papers of the entrance examination which was held across the country on May 28 and said he had received the snapshots from a source who claimed these were leaked from a college in Lucknow when the online test was on.

Rai had also alleged that AIIMS MBBS seats were being "sold".

AIIMS paper leakDelhi High CourtDoctor Anand RaiVyapamAll India Institute of Medical Sciences

