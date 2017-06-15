close
aiimsexams.org - AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam Result 2017 declared

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 08:25
New Delh: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017.

Check the Results on official website www.aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS entrance examination for ‪Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course 2017 was held in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh.

Just days back, Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai had claimed that the question papers of 2017 entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.

The examination was conducted on May 28, 2017, at various centres across the nation.

The duration of the examination was be three-and-a-half-hour. The Online (CBT) Entrance Examination was conducted in two shifts- Morning Shift/First shift: 09:00 am to 12:30 pm and Afternoon Shift/Second shift: 03:00 pm to 06:30 pm.

