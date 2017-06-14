close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

aiimsexams.org - AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 likely to be declared today at 10 am

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to declare AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 on Wednesday.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 08:29
aiimsexams.org - AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 likely to be declared today at 10 am

New Delh: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to declare AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 on Wednesday.

If announced the Results will be uploaded on official website www.aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS entrance examination for ‪Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course 2017 was held in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh.

Just days back, Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai had claimed that the question papers of 2017 entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.

The examination was conducted on May 28, 2017, at various centres across the nation.

The duration of the examination was be three-and-a-half-hour. The Online (CBT) Entrance Examination was conducted in two shifts- Morning Shift/First shift: 09:00 am to 12:30 pm and Afternoon Shift/Second shift: 03:00 pm to 06:30 pm.

TAGS

aiimsexams.orgAIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017AIIMS MBBS result 2017Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of SurgeryAll India Institute of Medical Sciences

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

US not winning in Afghanistan: Defense Secretary
Asia

US not winning in Afghanistan: Defense Secretary

Fire engulfs tower block in west London
EuropeWorld

Fire engulfs tower block in west London

Affirming goal of child labour-free society, India ratifies...
AmericasWorld

Affirming goal of child labour-free society, India ratifies...

Top Haqqani commander killed in drone attack in Pakistan
WorldAsia

Top Haqqani commander killed in drone attack in Pakistan

Donald Trump to resume precision munitions deliveries to Sa...
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump to resume precision munitions deliveries to Sa...

Syrian doctors plead for help, fearing the world is
WorldAsia

Syrian doctors plead for help, fearing the world is "b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video