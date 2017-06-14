aiimsexams.org - AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 likely to be declared today at 10 am

New Delh: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to declare AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 on Wednesday.

If announced the Results will be uploaded on official website www.aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS entrance examination for ‪Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course 2017 was held in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh.

Just days back, Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai had claimed that the question papers of 2017 entrance exam for MBBS course of the AIIMS were leaked.

The examination was conducted on May 28, 2017, at various centres across the nation.

The duration of the examination was be three-and-a-half-hour. The Online (CBT) Entrance Examination was conducted in two shifts- Morning Shift/First shift: 09:00 am to 12:30 pm and Afternoon Shift/Second shift: 03:00 pm to 06:30 pm.