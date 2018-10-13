हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may return to Goa on Sunday: Sources

Goa's ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer at New Delhi`s AIIMS.

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar may return to Goa on Sunday: Sources

PANAJI: Goa's ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, currently being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer at New Delhi`s AIIMS, is expected to return to Goa on Sunday, party sources said.

"The CM will be flying to Goa in a special flight on Sunday afternoon," a Goa BJP leader told IANS.

Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS last month. The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

On Friday, Parrikar held a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior BJP state executive committee members at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The opposition Congress has been demanding Parrikar`s resignation on account of his prolonged illness.

Tags:
GoaManohar ParrikarAIIMSTreatmentGoa CM

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close