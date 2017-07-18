close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ailing PoK resident to get visa, no letter from Sartaj Aziz needed: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday waived the condition of a letter from Pakistan's Foreign Adviser Sartaj Aziz for an ailing PoK resident to get a visa and said he would be allowed to come here as Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir was an integral part of India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 13:04

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday waived the condition of a letter from Pakistan's Foreign Adviser Sartaj Aziz for an ailing PoK resident to get a visa and said he would be allowed to come here as Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir was an integral part of India.

Osama Ali, a 24-year old resident of Rawalkot in PoK, has been diagnosed with a tumour in his liver and wants to seek treatment in Delhi.

"POK is an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied it. We are giving him visa. No letter required," Swaraj tweeted.

Ali's family has appealed to Swaraj to revoke the requirement of a letter from Aziz for a medical emergency visa.

On July 10, Swaraj had reiterated the need for a letter by Aziz and expressed dismay over the lack of courtesy shown by her Pakistani counterpart, who she said had not even acknowledged her personal letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother.

However, she assured Aziz that any Pakistani national seeking a medical visa to travel to India with his recommendation would be given one immediately.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj had said, "I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals."

She said a visa application was pending for Indian national Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan.

"I wrote a personal letter to Mr Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. However, Mr Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter," she had tweeted.

Jadhav, 46, was allegedly arrested by Pakistan in the restive Balochistan province last year. He has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

TAGS

Sushma SwarajPoKSartaj AzizPakistan- occupied-Kashmir

From Zee News

World

US says Iran complying with nuclear deal

Chandigarh

Chandigarh pollution control panel official held for taking...

AmericasWorld

Russia, after U.S. meeting on diplomatic row, says ready to...

&#039;Emotional&#039; Venkaiah Naidu thanks PM Narendra Modi, allies for support, says &#039;will do justice to post but painful to leave BJP&#039;
India

Venkaiah Naidu gets 'emotional' as he quits BJP,...

Maharashtra

Rains continue to lash Mumbai metropolitan region for fourt...

Bihar

Nine killed in Bihar road accident

Mayawati threatens to resign from Rajya Sabha, says not being allowed to speak on Dalit atrocities
India

Mayawati threatens to resign from Rajya Sabha, says not bei...

Vice-presidential poll: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
India

Vice-presidential poll: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination in...

Sushma Swaraj calls PoK intergal part of India while granting medical visa to ailing resident
India

Sushma Swaraj calls PoK intergal part of India while granti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving