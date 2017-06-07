AIM Majlis-e-Mashawarat condemns Musa for provoking Muslims

Aligarh: An umbrella organisation of over a dozen Muslim social and religious outfits, including Jamiatul Islami-e-Hind, on Wednesday condemned former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa for allegedly trying to provoke Indian Muslims.

President of All-India Muslim Majlis-e-Mashawarat Naved Hamid said that Indian Muslims will never be misled by such militant leaders.

"Indian Muslims have full confidence in the Constitution and the framework it provides to all sections of the society to secure justice and equity," he said.

"We do not need lectures from terrorists and those who believe in violence to attain their social and political objectives," he added.

In a recent audio message, Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, who had recently dissociated with Hizbul Mujahideen, had reportedly urged Indian Muslims to "stand up against oppression".

He also slammed them for not joining Islamic jihad for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' (the final and last battle for the conquest of India).