PM Modi

Aim to double farmer's income by 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the central government is working towards doubling farmers' income by 2022. To attain this, the government has doubled the budget for agriculture to Rs 2.12 lakh crore, he added.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the central government is working towards doubling farmers' income by 2022. To attain this, the government has doubled the budget for agriculture to Rs 2.12 lakh crore, he added.

“Our govt is working to ensure that the incomes of our farmers doubles by 2022. For that we are facilitating needed assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India,” said Modi while addressing farmers via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister was interacting with farmers from over 600 districts across India.

The four cornerstones of the government policy for raising farm income are cutting input cost, fair price for the crop, preventing the produce from rotting and creating alternate sources of income, said the PM.

PM Modi's announcement to double farmer's income comes ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in 2019. 

He added that the country is not just witnessing record foodgrain production but milk, fruit and vegetable output too are at all-time highs. In 2017-18, 280 million tonnes of foodgrains were produced as compared to an average of 250 million tonnes between 2010 and 2014. Pulses production has increased 10.5 per cent. 

"Our effort is to provide farmers assistance at all stage of agriculture -- at the time of sowing, after sowing and at the time of harvesting," he said, adding the policy interventions are being planned to help farmers right from seeds to markets.

First, soil health cards are being provided to help farmers better understand soil nutrient status of his/her holding and advice them on the dosage of fertilisers. 

Thereafter, loans are being made available to farmers to help them procure good quality seeds, he said, adding neem coating of urea has ensured that black-marketing of the crop nutrient is stopped and farmers get it without any problem.

To ensure farmers get the right price for their crops, online platform e-NAM has been started to eliminate middlemen.

